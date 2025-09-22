J & K Cabinet Likely To Meet On Tuesday

File photo of Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- The cabinet is likely to meet on Tuesday to take a final decision on several proposals, including a recommendation to the Lieutenant Governor for convening the autumn session of the Assembly.

Sources said that the cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is expected to meet tomorrow to propose a date to the LG for convening the autumn session of the Assembly, reported news agency KNO.

“The cabinet will meet at 10: 00 AM,” they said. The LG is vested with the authority to summon the Assembly.

As per the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, there must not be a gap longer than six months between the last meeting of one session and the first meeting of the next session.

“The Lieutenant Governor shall, from time to time, summon the Legislative Assembly to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session,” reads the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Since the last sitting of the previous session was held on April 29, and according to the rule that no more than six months should pass between sessions, the next session must be held by October 28.