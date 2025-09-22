Robin Uthappa Faces ED Questioning In Online Betting App Case
Uthappa (39) reached the agency's office here around 11 am.
The ED will question him and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the officials said.
The federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan apart from former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra over the last few weeks as part of this investigation.
