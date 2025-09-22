TNRD Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs In Tamil Nadu Apply Now
TNRD recruitment: The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is hiring for 375 posts including Clerk, Office Assistant, Driver, and Night Watchman. Apply online by September 30, 2025.
The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (TNRD) has announced 375 vacancies for posts like Record Clerk, Office Assistant, Driver, and Night Watchman. Apply by Sep 30, 2025.
. Record Clerk (33): 10th pass; ₹15,900-₹58,500. . Office Asst (189): 8th pass, cycling; ₹15,700-₹58,100. . Driver (68): 8th pass, license, 5yr exp; ₹19,500-₹62,000. . Night Watchman (85): Read/write Tamil; ₹15,700-₹58,100.
To apply, General category candidates must be 18-32 years old, BC/MBC 18-34, and SC/ST 18-37. The application fee is ₹50 for SC/ST/PWD and ₹100 for others.
Selection is via interview. Apply online only at Applications open Sep 1, 2025, and close Sep 30, 2025. Please read the official notification before applying.
