Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
TNRD Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs In Tamil Nadu Apply Now

TNRD Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs In Tamil Nadu Apply Now


2025-09-22 02:00:55
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

TNRD recruitment: The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is hiring for 375 posts including Clerk, Office Assistant, Driver, and Night Watchman. Apply online by September 30, 2025.

The Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (TNRD) has announced 375 vacancies for posts like Record Clerk, Office Assistant, Driver, and Night Watchman. Apply by Sep 30, 2025.

. Record Clerk (33): 10th pass; ₹15,900-₹58,500. . Office Asst (189): 8th pass, cycling; ₹15,700-₹58,100. . Driver (68): 8th pass, license, 5yr exp; ₹19,500-₹62,000. . Night Watchman (85): Read/write Tamil; ₹15,700-₹58,100.

To apply, General category candidates must be 18-32 years old, BC/MBC 18-34, and SC/ST 18-37. The application fee is ₹50 for SC/ST/PWD and ₹100 for others.

Selection is via interview. Apply online only at Applications open Sep 1, 2025, and close Sep 30, 2025. Please read the official notification before applying.

MENAFN22092025007385015968ID1110091848

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search