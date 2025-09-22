TNRD Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs In Tamil Nadu Apply Now

TNRD recruitment: The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is hiring for 375 posts including Clerk, Office Assistant, Driver, and Night Watchman. Apply online by September 30, 2025.

. Record Clerk (33): 10th pass; ₹15,900-₹58,500. . Office Asst (189): 8th pass, cycling; ₹15,700-₹58,100. . Driver (68): 8th pass, license, 5yr exp; ₹19,500-₹62,000. . Night Watchman (85): Read/write Tamil; ₹15,700-₹58,100.

To apply, General category candidates must be 18-32 years old, BC/MBC 18-34, and SC/ST 18-37. The application fee is ₹50 for SC/ST/PWD and ₹100 for others.

Selection is via interview. Apply online only at Applications open Sep 1, 2025, and close Sep 30, 2025. Please read the official notification before applying.