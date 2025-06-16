Amazon Bets Big On Australia With $13B Cloud Infrastructure Push To Support AI Boom
Amazon (AMZN) said on Saturday that it will invest AU$20 billion (nearly $13 billion) to expand its data center infrastructure in Australia, marking the largest investment by a foreign tech company in the country.
In recent months, Amazon has announced investments across various regions to keep up with soaring demand for cloud capacity fueled by the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.
Leading cloud providers, such as Microsoft and Google, are also racing to scale up their infrastructure to support external AI developers and their internal AI efforts.
Amazon is also investing in three new solar farms to support its expansion of data center infrastructure, according to a statement.
The investment "will set us up for the future, boosting our economy and productivity. This is a huge vote of confidence in the Australian economy," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a social media post on X.
Amazon's cloud investment announcements this year:
- India: $8.3 billion Thailand: $5 billion Taiwan: $5 billion U.S.: $20 billion in Pennsylvania and $11 billion in Georgia
The latest capacity expansion comes as Amazon faces a challenging business environment, with high inflation and U.S. tariffs weighing on its mainstay e-commerce business.
However, the company's forecast for the current quarter, which was stronger than expected when it was published in May, has given some confidence that the tech behemoth will easily navigate the headwinds.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Amazon shifted to 'neutral' late Sunday, from 'bullish' the previous day.AMZN sentiment and message volume as of June 15 | Source: Stocktwits
Amazon's shares have gained over 25% from their recent low in April. The stock is down 3.3% year-to-date.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment