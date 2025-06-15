Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Training Course On Hazardous Materials Inspection Skills

2025-06-15 11:05:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Department of Chemicals and Hazardous Waste has organised a specialised training course titled“Hazardous Materials Inspection Skills”.
The five-day course was organised in co-ordination with the Training and Administrative Development Section of the Human Resources Department. It aimed to qualify and develop the skills of the department's inspectors working in the field of hazardous materials inspection and monitoring of storage facilities. The training contributes to enhancing their ability to detect violations and document them according to the approved legal standards.
The course topics included an introduction to the legal basics of inspection, a review of the latest techniques and methods for detecting violations, and practical applications simulating real-life situations that inspectors may encounter in the field.

