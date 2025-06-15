'Just Like I Got India And Pakistan...': Trump Says Iran And Israel To 'Will Make A Deal', Claims Peace Possible Soon
Amid escalating military strikes between Iran and Israel, US President Donald Trump has called on both countries to "make a deal" and end the ongoing conflict.
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested that he could broker peace between Iran and Israel, just as he claims to have done in several global disputes during his first term. He listed diplomatic interventions involving India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia as examples of his success.
'I used trade to bring sanity to India-Pakistan talks'
Trump on his Truth Social account wrote, "Just like I got India and Pakistan to make [a deal], in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!”
Claims he prevented war in Serbia-Kosovo and Egypt-Ethiopia
Trump also said he stopped conflict between Serbia and Kosovo, and helped prevent escalation between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which has been a major diplomatic issue linked to Nile River water rights.
“There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention,” he wrote, referring to the Nile issue.
Peace between Israel and Iran 'will happen'
Amid ongoing missile strikes between Israel and Iran, Trump said,“Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.”
He ended his post with a familiar campaign-style slogan: 'MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!'
Global tensions high amid war in West Asia
Trump's comments come at a time when Israel's military operation“Rising Lion” has targeted Iranian military sites, prompting large-scale retaliation from Iran through drone and missile strikes. Global leaders have urged restraint as fears grow of a wider regional war.
Though no formal peace negotiations have been announced, Trump's post signals his intent to play a central role in global diplomacy if re-elected.
