Oman Reports Cancellation of Iran, US Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) The anticipated sixth session of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, originally set for this Sunday in Muscat, has been canceled, according to a confirmation from Oman's foreign minister on Saturday.
Badr Albusaidi stated on X that “the Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place.”
Despite the cancellation, he underlined that “diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace,” emphasizing the continued relevance of peaceful engagement.
The decision comes amid a sharp intensification of violence, as Israel launched a sequence of attacks on Iranian soil early Friday.
These strikes, aimed at nuclear and missile infrastructure, reportedly led to the deaths of top military officials and scientific personnel.
The ongoing assaults have claimed the lives of at least 78 individuals and left around 320 wounded, according to previous data shared by Iran's representative to the United Nations.
In retaliation, Iran carried out counterstrikes on Friday, resulting in the death of at least three people.
Before the cancellation, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, that the continuation of indirect negotiations in the wake of Israel’s offensive would be “unjustifiable.”
The United States has insisted that Iran halt its uranium enrichment operations, asserting that Tehran must never gain the capacity to develop a nuclear weapon.
Tehran maintains that its nuclear pursuits are exclusively for civilian and peaceful objectives.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged Iran to reach an agreement on its nuclear agenda before time runs out.
Trump had previously withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear accord during his initial term in office in 2018.
