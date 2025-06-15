Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Africa wants to partner with Russia for AI

2025-06-15 08:23:15
(MENAFN) Representatives from several African countries have called for greater collaboration with Russia on technology and artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for an approach that resonates with their unique development goals. The Global Digital Forum opened in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday and drew participants from across Africa.

Eugénio Alberto Macumbe, head of Digital Governance at Mozambique’s ICT Regulatory Authority, explained that his country is currently undergoing a digital transformation and developing its own strategies for adopting Artificial Intelligence. Macumbe described the event as a valuable opportunity to learn from experts — particularly from Russia — who are already well advanced in this field.

Kenyan researcher Risper Onyango raised concerns that the rollout of technology often disregards Africa’s context and needs. “We have suffered the heavy hand of the deployment of AI. These technologies are not localized; they don't reflect our stories.” She stressed the importance of co-creating solutions to make sure the benefits are shared fairly across societies.

For Joseph Kisi, a Zimbabwean official, the event highlights longstanding ties between Africa and Russia and underscores the potential for technology to drive future progress. “We are searching for new ideas and technologies to develop our nation.”

The Global Digital Forum, which runs from June 5-6, is attended by nearly 2,000 people from 116 countries, including Niger, the Republic of the Congo, the Comoros, Malawi, Cameroon, Tanzania, Somalia, Ethiopia, Senegal, and more.;

