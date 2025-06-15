403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Africa wants to partner with Russia for AI
(MENAFN) Representatives from several African countries have called for greater collaboration with Russia on technology and artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need for an approach that resonates with their unique development goals. The Global Digital Forum opened in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday and drew participants from across Africa.
Eugénio Alberto Macumbe, head of Digital Governance at Mozambique’s ICT Regulatory Authority, explained that his country is currently undergoing a digital transformation and developing its own strategies for adopting Artificial Intelligence. Macumbe described the event as a valuable opportunity to learn from experts — particularly from Russia — who are already well advanced in this field.
Kenyan researcher Risper Onyango raised concerns that the rollout of technology often disregards Africa’s context and needs. “We have suffered the heavy hand of the deployment of AI. These technologies are not localized; they don't reflect our stories.” She stressed the importance of co-creating solutions to make sure the benefits are shared fairly across societies.
For Joseph Kisi, a Zimbabwean official, the event highlights longstanding ties between Africa and Russia and underscores the potential for technology to drive future progress. “We are searching for new ideas and technologies to develop our nation.”
The Global Digital Forum, which runs from June 5-6, is attended by nearly 2,000 people from 116 countries, including Niger, the Republic of the Congo, the Comoros, Malawi, Cameroon, Tanzania, Somalia, Ethiopia, Senegal, and more.;
Eugénio Alberto Macumbe, head of Digital Governance at Mozambique’s ICT Regulatory Authority, explained that his country is currently undergoing a digital transformation and developing its own strategies for adopting Artificial Intelligence. Macumbe described the event as a valuable opportunity to learn from experts — particularly from Russia — who are already well advanced in this field.
Kenyan researcher Risper Onyango raised concerns that the rollout of technology often disregards Africa’s context and needs. “We have suffered the heavy hand of the deployment of AI. These technologies are not localized; they don't reflect our stories.” She stressed the importance of co-creating solutions to make sure the benefits are shared fairly across societies.
For Joseph Kisi, a Zimbabwean official, the event highlights longstanding ties between Africa and Russia and underscores the potential for technology to drive future progress. “We are searching for new ideas and technologies to develop our nation.”
The Global Digital Forum, which runs from June 5-6, is attended by nearly 2,000 people from 116 countries, including Niger, the Republic of the Congo, the Comoros, Malawi, Cameroon, Tanzania, Somalia, Ethiopia, Senegal, and more.;
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment