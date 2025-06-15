403
Exceptional escalation between Israel, Iran
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched extensive airstrikes against Iran on Friday, prompting Tehran to respond with a wave of drone and missile attacks. Israel said the operation aimed to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, while Iran condemned the strikes as “blatant aggression” and promised a harsh retaliation.
The attacks came just days before the sixth round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations was scheduled in Oman.
Israeli Airstrikes Target Nuclear and Military Sites
Early Friday, about 200 Israeli jets struck multiple locations across Iran, including the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, as well as sites in Fordo, Isfahan, and military airbases near Hamadan and Tabriz. Iran reported nearly 80 deaths and over 320 wounded, including top military officials such as IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami, Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, and IRGC Aerospace Division leader Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh. Several veteran nuclear scientists were also killed, though Iran claimed only minor damage to Natanz.
Netanyahu Justifies Preemptive Action
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strikes, named Operation Rising Lion, as a necessary move to halt Iran’s nuclear weapon ambitions. IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned that Iran’s nuclear advancements had reached a critical, irreversible stage. Iran insists its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.
Iranian Missile Barrage on Tel Aviv
In retaliation, Iran’s military launched over 100 drones followed by ballistic missiles targeting Israel, some reaching Tel Aviv and causing casualties—at least one dead and over 60 injured. Additional Israeli strikes inside Iran continued throughout the day. Iranian leaders condemned Israel’s actions, with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calling them unjustified and the Foreign Minister labeling them a declaration of war.
Trump Praises Israeli Strikes
While the US State Department denied involvement in the strikes, President Donald Trump acknowledged prior knowledge and praised the operation as “excellent.” He criticized Iran for failing to meet his “60-day ultimatum” to reach a nuclear deal.
Russia Calls for Calm and Diplomacy
Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Israel’s attacks as violations of international law and expressed condolences to Iran for civilian casualties. He spoke with Netanyahu and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, urging de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the nuclear dispute.
Nuclear Talks Put on Hold
Following the strikes, Iran suspended participation in the upcoming US-mediated nuclear talks in Oman. Tehran rejected US demands for full dismantlement of its nuclear program, insisting on its right to peaceful nuclear research.
