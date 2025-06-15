403
AfDB President Commends Major China-Built Projects in Tanzania
(MENAFN) African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina on Saturday commended the rapid advancement of two major infrastructure developments in Dodoma, Tanzania’s capital, both being executed by Chinese contractors.
Adesina’s remarks came following an on-site tour of the projects, accompanied by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. The initiatives, funded by the AfDB, mark significant strides in the nation’s push for modern connectivity and economic integration.
His first stop was the under-construction Msalato International Airport, a high-priority endeavor overseen by the Tanzania National Roads Agency in partnership with the Tanzania Airports Authority. The airport is being built by a consortium of Chinese companies and is set to be a key node in regional transport.
Touting the project’s significance, Adesina said the airport represents a pivotal step in expanding Tanzania’s air transport network, invigorating trade and tourism, and fostering regional ties.
Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa revealed that the airport will span 4,500 hectares, positioning it as the country's second-largest air facility after Kilimanjaro International Airport. Upon completion, it is projected to handle up to 1.5 million travelers each year.
The delegation also surveyed the Dodoma City Outer Ring Road, a 112.3-kilometer dual carriageway currently being built by AVIC International Project Engineering Company and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation.
Speaking to crowds gathered in Nala, on Dodoma’s outskirts, Adesina praised the infrastructure efforts, referring to them as "transformational developments" poised to bolster both internal mobility and international linkages through durable, efficient transport systems.
President Hassan echoed that sentiment, expressing gratitude to the AfDB for its critical support and highlighting the profound impact the projects could have on Tanzania’s economic expansion, tourism, and trade.
