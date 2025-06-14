403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan's, Brazil's Foreign Ministers Talk Regional Escalation
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Saturday warned of the escalating regional tensions.
Safadi and Vieira urged concerted international efforts to de-escalate the situation. They discussed the implications of the Israeli aggression against Iran on regional security and stability, reaffirming their countries' condemnation of such actions.
They called for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza and urged the swift entry of adequate humanitarian aid into the Strip through relevant United Nations agencies.
The top diplomats underscored that violence, aggression and violations of international law will only exacerbate regional instability.
They stressed that the only path toward security and stability is a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
The two officials reviewed several bilateral issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between Jordan and Brazil.
Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Saturday warned of the escalating regional tensions.
Safadi and Vieira urged concerted international efforts to de-escalate the situation. They discussed the implications of the Israeli aggression against Iran on regional security and stability, reaffirming their countries' condemnation of such actions.
They called for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza and urged the swift entry of adequate humanitarian aid into the Strip through relevant United Nations agencies.
The top diplomats underscored that violence, aggression and violations of international law will only exacerbate regional instability.
They stressed that the only path toward security and stability is a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
The two officials reviewed several bilateral issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between Jordan and Brazil.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment