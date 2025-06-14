Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan's, Brazil's Foreign Ministers Talk Regional Escalation

2025-06-14 07:06:05
Amman, June 14 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Saturday warned of the escalating regional tensions.
Safadi and Vieira urged concerted international efforts to de-escalate the situation. They discussed the implications of the Israeli aggression against Iran on regional security and stability, reaffirming their countries' condemnation of such actions.
They called for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza and urged the swift entry of adequate humanitarian aid into the Strip through relevant United Nations agencies.
The top diplomats underscored that violence, aggression and violations of international law will only exacerbate regional instability.
They stressed that the only path toward security and stability is a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
The two officials reviewed several bilateral issues and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between Jordan and Brazil.

