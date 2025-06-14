Demonstrators Protest Against New Asylum Centre In Geneva

Français fr Manifestation contre le centre pour requérants du Grand-Saconnex Original Read more: Manifestation contre le centre pour requérants du Grand-Saconne

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around 100 people demonstrated on Friday against the opening of a federal centre for asylum seekers in the Grand-Saconnex area of Geneva. This content was published on June 14, 2025 - 13:00 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The protest was organised by associations defending the rights of migrants and asylum seekers. Most of the demonstrators were young people. Numerous police officers were present, as the demonstration had not been authorised.

The situation remained calm, Keystone-SDA reports, even when the demonstrators blocked traffic and pulled a chain across the road. After an hour, they dispersed and set off again on foot or by bike towards the village of Grand-Saconnex.

