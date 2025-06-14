Demonstrators Protest Against New Asylum Centre In Geneva
-
Original
The protest was organised by associations defending the rights of migrants and asylum seekers. Most of the demonstrators were young people. Numerous police officers were present, as the demonstration had not been authorised.
The situation remained calm, Keystone-SDA reports, even when the demonstrators blocked traffic and pulled a chain across the road. After an hour, they dispersed and set off again on foot or by bike towards the village of Grand-Saconnex.
This content was published on Jan 24, 2025 The number of rejected asylum seekers leaving Switzerland rose by 18.5% last year.Read more: Switzerland rejected 18.5% more asylum seekers in 202
