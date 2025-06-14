403
Iran Air Defense Shoots Down Israeli Drones
Iranian air defenses announced that they had shot down Israeli reconnaissance drones that violated the country's airspace early this morning.
According to Iranian state television, the drones were intended to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance missions and were successfully brought down.
The report stated that Iranian forces shot down an Israeli drone over the city of Salmas in West Azerbaijan Province.
In a related development, Iran's police information center announced that five drones were destroyed by border guards in different parts of the country.
According to a police report issued early this morning, one drone was destroyed in Urmia, three in Ardabil, and one in Marivan.
On Friday, Israel launched airstrikes on several locations inside Iran, resulting in the deaths of a number of senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and several civilians.
In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks, and the exchange of drone and missile fire between the two sides is still ongoing, with reports indicating casualties on both sides.
