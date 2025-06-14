403
Israeli Attacks on Iran Kill 18
(MENAFN) A minimum of 18 individuals lost their lives and 35 others sustained injuries on Friday during renewed Israeli bombardments in Iran’s northeastern region of East Azerbaijan, state-controlled media announced.
“At least 18 people killed, 35 injured in Israeli attacks on Iran's East Azerbaijan province,” stated an official media outlet, offering no further specifics.
These most recent fatalities raise the overall number of deaths from Israeli aerial assaults on Iranian territory since early Friday to 104, with a total of 376 wounded.
The offensive also hit the capital city of East Azerbaijan Province, Tabriz, as well as Tehran.
Israel initiated an extensive military operation early Friday morning, reportedly deploying approximately 200 warplanes aimed at dismantling Iran’s atomic infrastructure and long-range missile systems.
The attacks resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian defense commanders and atomic researchers.
Premier Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the “targeted” assault would persist “as long as necessary.”
In retaliation, Iran has pledged “severe punishment” and has appealed for an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council.
U.S. Leader Donald Trump commented via Truth Social, saying he had given Iran “chance after chance to make a deal” and encouraged the country to come to terms “before it is too late.”
This surge in hostilities threatens the continuation of nuclear diplomacy between Tehran and Washington, previously facilitated by Oman.
The sixth round of indirect dialogue, which had been arranged for Sunday, is now expected to be called off, sources acquainted with the issue reported.
