Explosions Heard Overnight In Crimea, Social Media Report
This was reported by the Telegram channel Krymskiy Veter (Crimean Wind), according to Ukrinform.
“Simferopol and surrounding areas are under drone attack, loud explosions and buzzing of drones can be heard,” the message said.
Explosions were also reported in Yevpatoria, Sevastopol, Bakhchysarai district, Feodosia, Alushta, Saky, Novofedorivka, Kacha, and Kirovske district.
According to preliminary information, drones may have hit military targets, including airfields in Saky, Hvardiiske, and Kirovske.
Eyewitnesses on social media reported hearing explosions and the distinctive hum of drones in the area of Perevalne, which is under occupation. This is where the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of Russia's Black Sea Fleet and the 8th Artillery Regiment are based. On May 16, Ukraine's Armed Forces struck ammunition depots in that area.
Later reports mentioned a pillar of smoke visible from Simferopol toward the south, in the direction of a gas power station near Perevalne.Read also: Factory workshop on fire in occupied Melitopol – Andriushchenko
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russia has begun constructing aircraft shelters at its military bases in Crimea following Ukraine's special operation Spiderweb, during which strikes were carried out on Russian airfields Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo.
