ITFC Reveals Amount Of Trade Approvals For Azerbaijan And Central Asia Since 2008
The report also highlights growing engagement in Central Asia, with the following cumulative trade approval figures:
Uzbekistan – $926 million
Kazakhstan – $810 million
Kyrgyzstan – $26 million
Tajikistan – $212 million
Turkmenistan – $75 million
Collectively, the five Central Asian countries have secured more than $2 billion, signaling increasing ITFC interest in supporting regional economic connectivity and trade-led development.
The report shows that that Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, in particular, have emerged as key beneficiaries of Islamic trade finance, driven by their ambitious industrial transformation and export-led growth strategies.
In line with the mission of the IsDB Group to promote comprehensive socioeconomic impact, ITFC remains focused on financing trade transactions that promote inclusive growth and address the development needs of Member Countries. The support provided by ITFC nurtures the trade-led strategies of OIC Member Countries and fosters sustainable economic development and growth. The Corporation's strategic role in advancing trade and improving lives through economic and financial inclusion continues to be integral to the global development agenda. Year after year, ITFC continues to achieve significant and measurable impact as the leading provider of trade solutions for OIC Member Countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment