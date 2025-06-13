Nashville Adventures Debuts“Welcome To Nashville” Whiskey & Moonshine Tour A Spirited, Story-Driven Intro To Music City Featuring A Local Distillery, Honky Tonk & Real Taste Of Tennessee

Nashville Adventures, a veteran-owned and operated tour company known for its immersive storytelling and high-energy experiences, proudly announces the launch of its latest tour: the“Welcome to Nashville: Whiskey & Moonshine Tour.” Designed for visitors who want to do more than just scratch the surface, this tour offers an unforgettable, sensory-rich introduction to Music City-where participants don't just learn about Nashville, they experience it.







This unique walking tour blends local history, Tennessee whiskey, authentic moonshine, and legendary honky tonks into one cohesive experience. Along the way, participants enjoy hand-selected tastings at both a working local distillery and a classic Nashville honky tonk, providing an opportunity to see, feel, hear, and taste what makes this city truly one-of-a-kind.

“This tour was built for people who want to dive into Nashville's roots while raising a glass to its present,” said Paul Whitten, Founder of Nashville Adventures and a combat veteran turned entrepreneur.“It's about more than spirits-it's about storytelling, connection, and honoring the soul of the city.”







The two-hour experience leads participants through the heart of downtown Nashville, offering not just photo opportunities, but meaningful context behind the places and people that have shaped the city's past and present. From the wild days of frontier taverns to prohibition-era bootleggers and modern-day craft distilling, the tour delivers a deeper understanding of Tennessee's spirited legacy-both literally and historically.

Highlights of the“Welcome to Nashville” Whiskey & Moonshine Tour include:

- A visit to a working local distillery, featuring handcrafted Tennessee whiskey and insights into modern distilling techniques

- A stop inside an authentic Nashville honky tonk, complete with live music and true Southern atmosphere

- Tastings of Tennessee moonshine-paired with stories of how it shaped the region's culture and economy

- Guided storytelling from expert local guides who bring history to life

- A casual, social setting ideal for couples, friends, corporate groups, or solo travelers







This is not a typical pub crawl-it is an engaging, educational, and undeniably fun experience that fosters a real connection to Nashville's heart and spirit. Whether kicking off a trip or winding down for the night, the tour serves as a warm and spirited welcome to the city.

Tours run multiple nights per week, with limited spots to ensure an intimate and personal experience.

Bookings are now open at:







About Nashville Adventures

Nashville Adventures is a veteran-owned company founded on the belief that the best way to experience history is by walking the streets where it happened. Through ghost tours, pub crawls, and cultural experiences, the company offers expertly guided adventures that combine historical accuracy, authentic local flavor, and memorable entertainment. A portion of all revenue is donated to veteran-supporting nonprofits, and the company remains proudly community-driven.