FM Discuss With British, Austrian Counterpart Efforts To Halt Escalation In Region
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- Ayman Safadi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, spoke with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on methods to de-escalate the region's escalation brought on by Israel's assault against Iran.
In two different phone calls, the ministers emphasized the necessity of coordinated efforts to defuse the situation and shield regional peace and security as well as global peace and security from its aftermath.
