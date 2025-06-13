403
FM Discusses Escalation In Region With Norwegian, Greek Counterparts
Amman, June 13 (Petra)--
Amman, June 13 (Petra)-- In two different phone conversations with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi talked about the region's perilous escalation.
Safadi issued a warning about the escalation's consequences, which are getting worse due to Israel's aggression against Iran, its growing aggression against Gaza, its ongoing attacks on Syria and Lebanon, and its unlawful actions in the occupied West Bank. These actions are all blatant violations of international law and part of Israel's escalating policies, which continue without a deterrent international stance.
Safadi emphasized throughout the two calls the necessity of starting a successful global initiative to stop the region's escalation and shield it from the effects of future tension and conflict.
