Xplore IT Corp Launches Advanced Digital Marketing Initiative To Empower Young Professionals
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Coimbatore, June 13, 2025 – Xplore IT Corp, a leading technology training company based in Coimbatore, today announced a significant step forward in its commitment to shaping the future of digital professionals. Under the leadership of CEO Mr. Satheesh Chandran, the company has officially launched a new Digital Marketing Initiative designed to equip students and young graduates with real-world, industry-ready skills in SEO, social media strategy, content creation, and performance marketing.
The initiative includes hands-on workshops, live campaign experience, and mentorship from digital marketing experts. With a focus on practical learning and measurable outcomes, the program aims to address the growing demand for skilled digital marketers across startups and established businesses alike.
“Our mission is to empower the next generation with tools that match the pace of today's digital landscape,” said Mr. Satheesh Chandran.“This new initiative will help students not only learn but apply digital marketing strategies that drive real results.”
The Digital Marketing program is now open for enrollment, with sessions starting later this month.
