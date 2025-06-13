Pakistan Condemns Israeli Strikes On Iran As Aggression, Calls For Immediate Global Intervention

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel's airstrikes on Iran, labeling them as unprovoked aggression and a grave threat to regional peace and stability. The Foreign Office said Iran has every right to defend itself under international law.

In an official statement, the Foreign Office declared that the Israeli military strikes represent a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and are a clear breach of the United Nations Charter and core principles of international law.

"Such aggression threatens not only Iran but the peace, security, and stability of the entire region," the statement read. Pakistan expressed full solidarity with the Iranian people and condemned Israel's provocations in the strongest terms.

Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Foreign Office affirmed Iran's right to self-defense and called on the international community and the United Nations to immediately intervene, uphold international law, halt Israeli aggression, and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions.