Pakistan Condemns Israeli Strikes On Iran As Aggression, Calls For Immediate Global Intervention
In an official statement, the Foreign Office declared that the Israeli military strikes represent a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and are a clear breach of the United Nations Charter and core principles of international law.
Also Read: Iran Retaliates with Drone Barrage After Israeli Strikes on Nuclear Sites
"Such aggression threatens not only Iran but the peace, security, and stability of the entire region," the statement read. Pakistan expressed full solidarity with the Iranian people and condemned Israel's provocations in the strongest terms.
Invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Foreign Office affirmed Iran's right to self-defense and called on the international community and the United Nations to immediately intervene, uphold international law, halt Israeli aggression, and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment