Vikrant Massey Issues Clarification Co-Pilot Clive Kunder Not Cousin But Close Family Friend
Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey issued a clarification on Friday, June 13, regarding the identity of co-pilot Clive Kunder, who tragically lost his life in the recent Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad.
Previously, Vikrant had posted a message on Instagram referring to the deceased pilot as the son of his uncle, leading many to assume that Clive was his cousin. However, Vikrant later clarified that Clive was not a direct relative but the son of a close family friend.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Vikrant emphasized that Clive Kunder was not his cousin and that the Kunder family were long-time friends of his own family. He requested the media and public not to speculate further on the matter and urged everyone to allow the bereaved family the space and peace to grieve.
Earlier, in a heartfelt note posted shortly after the crash, Vikrant had expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident. He had shared that his uncle, Clifford Kunder, had lost his son, Clive, who was serving as the first officer on the ill-fated flight. The actor conveyed his condolences and wished strength for his uncle and the other families affected by the tragedy.
The Ahmedabad Plane Crash
The fatal accident took place on Thursday, June 12, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
The London-bound aircraft reportedly took off at 1:38 p.m. and issued a mayday call just a minute later. Tragically, it crashed into a building near the airport, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.
Footage from the crash site, now widely circulated on social media, showed the plane engulfed in flames. Among the casualties was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who also perished in the crash.
Amidst the devastation, a glimmer of hope emerged when one passenger, 38-year-old Viswash Kumar Ramesh, survived the incident. A video of him walking along the road, visibly shaken but alive, recounting the horrifying experience, has since gone viral online.
