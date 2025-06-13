Spenser Olson And Aha Gazelle Unite On New Single“Being Honest”: A Bold Crossover Release Out June 13

MENAFN - GetNews) Christian Pop Artist Spenser Olson Teams Up with Prominent Christian Hip-Hop Star Aha Gazelle to Deliver a Genre-Defying Anthem of Faith and Authenticity.







Christian pop innovator Spenser Olson breaks new creative ground today with the release of his latest single“Being Honest (feat. Aha Gazelle) ,” available now on all major streaming platforms.

This powerful new track represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Olson, who has joined forces with Aha Gazelle, one of the most influential voices in Christian hip-hop. Together, the duo delivers an electrifying anthem that explores the courage it takes to live authentically; an uplifting message poised to resonate with both mainstream and faith-driven audiences.

"I'm super excited for this release," Olson shared. "It was such a great experience working on a song like this with Aha. I hope it touches people and inspires listeners in ways maybe I haven't in the past."

A Creative Linkup Bridging Two Distinct Worlds

Spenser Olson, an American Christian singer, songwriter, and producer, has steadily built a reputation for blending modern pop with deep, thought-provoking lyrical themes. Since his debut release in 2013 and full-length album Your Love for Us in 2016, now streamed in over 70 countries, Olson has drawn listeners with his ability to seamlessly integrate hope, faith, and personal development into polished pop arrangements.

With more than a decade of musical experience at just 23 years old, Olson has continued to push creative boundaries through his independent label Studio Sixteen Music Group. Recent singles like“All Those Lies” (January 2023) and“Choose to Stay” (May 2024) have further showcased his versatility and commitment to inspiring audiences through authentic, emotionally resonant music.

Now, with Being Honest, Olson steps into bold new territory alongside Aha Gazelle, whose unique style and voice bring fresh dynamic energy to the track.

Aha Gazelle, born William Gazelle Fields Jr., has emerged as one of Christian hip-hop's most prominent and innovative artists. Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, Aha is a multi-talented rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer whose music fuses trap, contemporary hip-hop, and faith-driven lyricism.

Since launching his career in 2012 with #TeamGMG and breakout mixtapes like Greenbeans & Tuna and Free Barabbas, Aha's star has continued to rise. His single“Vegeta” became a defining hit during his time with Reach Records, where he was signed by Lecrae in 2017. Aha's Trilliam 2 and Trilliam 3 EPs further solidified his standing, while later independent projects like 180 (2020) and Spin (2021) continued to expand his reach.

Known for his candid, introspective style, Aha has performed at major Christian hip-hop festivals such as God's House of Hip-Hop, and his music has crossed into mainstream arenas with placements like the Madden 23 soundtrack. Aha's collaborations with artists including KB, WHATUPRG, 1K Phew, and Parris Chariz reflect both his deep roots in Christian music and his ability to transcend genre lines.

Aha brings this rich experience and unmistakable authenticity to Being Honest, helping to create a track that bridges pop and hip-hop in a fresh, resonant way.







A First Look at What's Ahead

For Olson, Being Honest is more than just a standout single; it signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

“This song is the first of many releases I have planned that are all next-level, high-caliber tracks," Olson said. "We're on the edge of our seats for what's ahead.”

With Being Honest, Olson continues his mission of crafting music that connects deeply across both Christian and mainstream audiences. His ability to piece together faith, modern pop sensibilities, and inspiring themes positions him as one of the most promising young voices shaping the future of Christian pop and contemporary Christian music.

As listeners eagerly await what's next, Being Honest (feat. Aha Gazelle) stands as a powerful reminder of the impact that honest, genre-defying music can have in today's world.

Spenser Olson is an American Christian singer, songwriter, and producer known for his genre-blurring pop sound and spiritually grounded lyrics. Raised in Dallas, Texas, Olson began writing and leading music in his local church at age 12, launching his recording career in 2013. Spenser first released his debut album, Your Love for Us (2016). Recently, through his independent label Studio Sixteen Music Group, Olson continues to innovate with releases such as Choose to Stay (2024), Never Again (2025), and Being Honest (feat. Aha Gazelle) (2025). Spenser has unmistakably set out on a mission to bring a fresh life to Christian music.

Aha Gazelle is a trailblazing Christian hip-hop artist, rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer from New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for his genre-blending sound and authentic lyricism, Aha first rose to prominence with a series of acclaimed mixtapes and breakout single“Vegeta.” A former signee of Reach Records, he has collaborated with top Christian hip-hop artists and performed on major stages nationwide. Aha's music has been featured in mainstream platforms including the Madden 23 soundtrack, while his independent artistry continues to push the boundaries of the genre.