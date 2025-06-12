Advanced Drains & Underground Solutions Offer A Innovative Sewer Repair Technologies

Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions uses trenchless methods like CIPP, pipe bursting, and Light Ray UV to modernize sewer and drain repairs.

SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions, a trenchless plumbing and drain services contractor, is bringing modern trenchless technology to Springfield, PA, and surrounding areas. With the growing demand for less invasive, longer-lasting pipe repair methods, the company now offers CIPP (Cured-in-Place Pipe) lining, pipe bursting , and Light Ray Technologies. These advanced solutions are reshaping how underground sewer and drain lines are repaired and replaced.Understanding CIPP, Pipe Bursting, and Light Ray TechnologiesCIPP is a trenchless method that restores damaged pipelines by inserting a resin-coated liner into the existing pipe. Once in place, the liner is cured to form a seamless, durable interior structure. Pipe bursting, on the other hand, replaces old pipes by breaking them apart while simultaneously pulling in a new one, all without the need for full excavation. Light Ray Technologies takes CIPP a step further by using UV (ultraviolet) light to cure the liner in just minutes, improving precision and reducing project timelines with less environmental impact.Why These Methods Are Advancing Pipe RepairThese methods mark a significant shift from traditional dig-and-replace pipe repair. Instead of extensive trench work, both CIPP and pipe bursting require only small access points, protecting yards, driveways, and nearby structures. With Light Ray's rapid UV curing, repairs that once took days can now be completed much faster. The combination of speed, precision, and minimal surface disruption makes these technologies a strong alternative to conventional approaches.Environmental and Structural BenefitsTrenchless pipe repair is not only less invasive but also better for the environment. By avoiding widespread digging, there's no need to replace landscaping, concrete, or other surface materials. These techniques work on a wide range of pipe types and sizes, offering flexibility for both residential and commercial systems. With UV curing that uses no harmful chemicals, Light Ray Technologies supports cleaner and more efficient infrastructure work.Applications and Use CasesCIPP and pipe bursting are well-suited for aging or damaged pipes affected by corrosion, cracks, root intrusion, or misalignment. These methods also allow for upsizing to increase capacity when needed. Because trenchless tools can adapt to different soils and weather conditions, they're reliable year-round. As communities face increasing infrastructure demands, these solutions provide an effective way to restore sewer systems without disrupting daily life.Guide Customers with ReviewsHomeowners and businesses are encouraged to share their experiences with sewer jetting and other services by leaving reviews on the Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions website. Feedback not only helps the company uphold its commitment to high-quality service but also aids potential clients in making well-informed decisions. Visit to learn more and share insights.About Advanced Drains and Underground SolutionsAdvanced Drains and Underground Solutions is a family-owned plumbing and trenchless technology company dedicated to providing exceptional service in Springfield, PA, and the surrounding areas. With over a decade of experience, the company offers a wide range of services, including sewer lateral maintenance, trenchless sewer repair , hydro-jetting , drain cleaning, video pipe inspection, water heater repair, and more. Known for 24-hour emergency service, lifetime warranties on sewer replacements, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee, the company sets a high standard for customer care. Offering the best prices in the area, Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions ensures fair pricing and will even beat any competitor's estimate by 10%. With a strong customer-first approach, the team is committed to addressing challenges effectively and efficiently.For expert pipe-related services, including sewer jetting, visit Advanced Drains and Underground Solutions website at .

Melissa Price

Advanced Drains And Underground Solutions

+1 855-366-8344

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.