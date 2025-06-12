Schneider Electric's Latest Campaign, Featuring Kids, Highlights Smart Home Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, has reaffirmed its commitment to the home electricals market with a wide range of innovative new products to communicate the differentiated value proposition to homeowners, retailers, electricians, home builders, architects and more.

With a sharp focus on innovation, localisation, and category leadership, the company has identified homes as an important growth engine for its overall business. India's residential market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10%, driven by rising incomes and greater demand for smarter living. Schneider Electric is leveraging this growth by expanding its consumer-focused portfolio and enhancing brand visibility, positioning itself to lead the smart home revolution in India.

The company has unveiled its new integrated marketing campaign“Bring Home the Smart.” to communicate with the home owners. The high-octane marketing campaign forges a deeper emotional connection with homeowners and other key stakeholders like retailers, builders, architects, and electricians. Rooted in the cultural shift where homes have become sanctuaries of peace, convenience, and care, the campaign redefines smart living as a source of ease, intelligence, and reliability. The campaign, thus, moves beyond the functional messaging to highlight Schneider Electric's global strengths in technology and innovation to create meaningful offers for the Indian market.

Schneider Electric's direct engagement strategy is built on three core pillars: strengthening channel partnerships, launching differentiated products, and investing in consumer awareness and brand-building. At the heart of this strategy is a new campaign that highlights the company's innovative home automation range. Key offerings include the Miluz Zeta switches with an industry-first Air Quality Indicator (AQI)-a unique feature that monitors indoor air quality in real time; Miluz Zeta motion-sensing LED foot lamps, designed to enhance safety and convenience throughout the home, lighting the way to safer nights where every step is guided; and the Wiser Smart Home Automation solution, which seamlessly adapts to diverse lifestyles. Wiser offers advanced features such as GPS-enabled appliance control and an energy management system, enabling smarter, more efficient living. These innovations exemplify Schneider Electric's commitment to blending intuitive technology with everyday usability and elegant design.

Rajat Abbi, vice president – marketing, Greater India, Schneider Electric, said“With our new 'Bring Home the Smart Campaign', we're redefining smart living by shifting the narrative from complexity to intuitive comfort - where intelligent technology seamlessly integrates into everyday life, empowering consumers to focus on what truly matters. Through this integrated marketing campaign, our aim is to creatively communicate the differentiated value proposition of our innovative offers to our customers.