NATO Summit Avoids Ukraine Membership Issue

2025-06-12 04:38:23
(MENAFN) According to a report by a news agency, the upcoming NATO summit later this month will not reference the possibility of Ukraine joining the alliance.

Ukraine has persistently aimed to become part of the US-led coalition, a goal that Moscow regards as a danger to its national interests.

The preliminary version of the statement, which spans a single page and was viewed by the news outlet, centers solely on the alliance's financial targets.

As noted by the news agency, this document remains open to potential revisions before the summit.

The event, scheduled to take place in The Hague, is expected to be limited in scope, featuring just a dinner with the Dutch monarch and one formal working meeting.

This “brevity” of both the official declaration and the summit itself is reportedly intended to reduce the likelihood of public disputes between United States Leader Donald Trump and other alliance leaders.

Bloomberg highlighted that “notably absent from the statement is the prospect of Ukraine joining the military alliance,” signaling a deliberate omission of the issue.

Additionally, the report states that last year’s USD45 billion pledge of military support will not be extended.

In July 2024, then-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had called on alliance members to commit to a long-term plan to continue supplying arms and aid to Kiev.

That proposal would have required annual contributions across the alliance totaling EURO40 billion (USD45 billion).

