Media reports explosion shaking biggest US air base in Asia-Pacific
(MENAFN) A blast at a storage facility within Kadena Air Base on Japan’s Okinawa island has left at least four members of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF) injured, local media report. The explosion occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Monday and is believed to have taken place in a depot used for storing unexploded wartime munitions.
According to sources cited by NHK and Jiji Press, the injured personnel were part of the SDF’s ordnance disposal team. Fortunately, none of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening.
The incident happened in Yomitan Village, within the perimeter of Kadena Air Base—widely considered the most important US Air Force installation in the Asia-Pacific. Emergency services and local authorities responded swiftly to the scene, though both Japanese and US military officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage. As of now, Kadena Air Base has not issued an official statement.
Kadena, often dubbed the “Keystone of the Pacific,” spans over 2,000 hectares and hosts roughly 20,000 personnel. It serves as the home of the US Air Force’s 18th Wing, the largest combat wing in the service. The base also accommodates the Japanese SDF and frequently supports deployments of advanced US aircraft like F-22 Raptors and B-52 bombers. Kadena plays a key strategic role in overseeing regional tensions involving North Korea, Taiwan, and the South China Sea.
