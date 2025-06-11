Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CHIPOTLE TO HELP FANS BECOME TATTED LIKE A CHIPOTLE BAG WITH NEW TEMPORARY FLASH TATTOOS AND BOGO OFFER ON FRIDAY, JUNE 13

CHIPOTLE TO HELP FANS BECOME TATTED LIKE A CHIPOTLE BAG WITH NEW TEMPORARY FLASH TATTOOS AND BOGO OFFER ON FRIDAY, JUNE 13


2025-06-11 08:16:16
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Friday the 13th BOGO
Chipotle restaurants across the U.S. will offer a special BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offer from 3:00pm to 4:00pm local time on Friday, June 13 for all fans who are "tatted like a Chipotle bag."2 Fans with permanent tattoos, temporary tattoos or drawn on designs will be eligible for the BOGO.

"On the biggest day of the year for tattoos, we are honoring our bold superfans who have artwork reminiscent of the designs on Chipotle's takeout bags," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President, Brand Marketing. "Fans who aren't ready to embark on their permanent tattoo journey can try out our 13 new temporary designs and enjoy a BOGO entrée."

How It Works

  • Chipotle will offer a BOGO offer on Friday, June 13 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm local time in person at U.S. restaurants for all guests who have a tattoo, whether with permanent ink, temporary tattoos or drawn on designs.
  • At 13 Chipotle restaurants, Chipotle will give out temporary flash tattoo sheets with in-restaurant orders placed during the BOGO window from 3:00pm - 4:00pm local time, while supplies last. Locations include:
    • Atlanta: 3424 Piedmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30305
    • Austin: 801 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701
    • Chicago: 316 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60601
    • Columbus: 1726 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
    • Denver: 1644 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80210
    • La Jolla: 8657 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste 209, La Jolla, CA 92037
    • Las Vegas: 2540 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
    • Los Angeles: 301 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
    • Miami: 891 South Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130
    • New York: 864 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
    • Portland: 240 SW Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97204
    • Philadelphia: 1000 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
    • San Francisco:3251 20th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132
    • Scottsdale: 15425 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Tatted Like A Chipotle Bag Origin Story
 The term "tatted like a Chipotle bag" stems from an iconic halftime performance during the 2019 men's professional football's championship game when a singer's tattoos were compared on social media to the artwork on Chipotle's to-go bags (see HERE ). Since then, "tatted like a Chipotle bag" has inspired fun, original content across various platforms, with some superfans literally wearing their Chipotle love on their sleeves (see HERE ).

Fan-Inspired Creations
Chipotle has a storied history of bringing fan-inspired products to life. In 2023, the brand created a 'Car Napkin Holder ' for fans who stash "extra" Chipotle napkins in their glove box. Most recently, Chipotle debuted the 'Extra Fork Collection ' on National Fork Day as an ode to its fork-obsessed superfans.

1 – CHIPOTLE FLASH TATTOO SHEET IN-STORE GIVEAWAY: Regular-price entree purchase required, at locations listed above only. Limit one per customer, while supplies last. Kids meals do not qualify as an entree. In-restaurant purchases only; not valid on digital orders. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by a tattoo-wearing customer. Tattoo can mean a real tattoo, a temporary tattoo, a drawn-on tattoo, or another creative iteration invoking tattoos, as determined at the sole discretion of restaurant staff. Valid only on June 13, 2025, from 3:00-4:00PM local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Chipotle
 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE .

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

MENAFN11062025003732001241ID1109660901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search