Drug Peddler Detained In J-K's Rajouri
Sunny Kumar alias Sundi, a resident of Bareri Nowshera, is a habitual offender and has been involved in multiple cases of narcotics across the border district, a police spokesman said.
“A detention warrant under the PIT-NDPS Act was obtained from the competent authority. Acting on the warrant, Kumar has been detained and lodged in Jammu Jail,” the spokesman said. (PTI)
