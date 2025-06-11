403
Gait Opens Standalone “Apple Premium Partner” Store in Shuwaikh
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, June 10, 2025: Gait proudly announced the opening of its second Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in Shuwaikh, marking a new milestone in Apple’s retail presence in Kuwait. This standalone APP store offers an elevated, premium Apple shopping experience closer to the heart of the city. With this expansion, Gait continues to lead as the only Apple Premium Partner in Kuwait.
The Shuwaikh store offers a full range of Apple products, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and accessories, in addition to exclusive Apple services such as consulting with Apple-trained experts, in-store setup support, repairs, trade-in services, and hands-on demos to explore the best of Apple. The store is also equipped with extended warranty plans through GaitCare and GaitCare+, giving customers added assurance with repair coverage.
Flexible payment options, exclusive promotions, and business services further enhance the experience for individuals and corporate clients alike.
A subsidiary of Trafalgar Luxury Group, Gait was launched in 2018 in Kuwait as the first and only Apple Premium Reseller in the country, offering customers access to Apple’s innovative products and solutions through its flagship store at The Avenues. Since then, the company has expanded with four additional locations across Kuwait: Al Kout Mall, 360 Mall, Assima Mall, and Shuwaikh. Regionally, Gait has also grown its footprint with two branches in Qatar—at Place Vendôme Mall and Printemps Doha. Customers can also shop Gait’s full range online via , , and the brand’s dedicated e-commerce platform.
