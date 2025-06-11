LG Sinha Performs 'Pratham Puja', Urges Devotees To Join Amarnath Yatra In Large Numbers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended an invitation to devotees across the country to participate in large numbers in the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, commencing on July 3. The Lieutenant Governor described the pilgrimage as not only a sacred spiritual journey but also a collective prayer for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir and the nation.

During his visit to the holy cave shrine of 'Baba Barfani', Lt Governor Sinha performed the traditional 'Pratham Puja', marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual pilgrimage.“Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us,” he said.

Highlighting the extensive preparations underway, the LG Sinha praised the joint efforts of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), the J&K Administration, the Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), J&K Police, and other stakeholders. He said all departments are working with complete devotion, dedication, and coordination to ensure a smooth, hassle-free, and safe pilgrimage for all yatris.

“The facilities for pilgrims have been significantly improved. The invaluable contributions of the people of J&K, civil society, and all service providers have always been truly exceptional. I have full faith that the enhanced infrastructure and services will make this year's yatra spiritually fulfilling and memorable,” the Lt Governor remarked.

Security has also been stepped up, with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, CRPF, CAPFs, and other agencies putting in place comprehensive arrangements to safeguard the lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the holy cave this year.

The Lieutenant Governor's call for unity, devotion, and collective prayer comes as final touches are being put in place to welcome pilgrims to one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the country.