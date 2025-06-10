Qatar Airways To Showcase Latest Technological Advancements, Aircraft At 55Th Paris Air Show

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Airways will pave the runway at The Paris Air Show – the largest aerospace gathering at the Parc des Expositions de Paris-Le Bourget from June 16 to 22, 2025.

Returning to the biennial event with cutting-edge innovations, the airline will share the global platform with 2,500 exhibitors from 48 countries, 3,000 attendees, and 150 aircraft on display.

Leading its special line-up will be the UEFA Champions League livery Boeing 777, which was specially dedicated for the homecoming of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after being crowned champions of Europe. The Paris Air Show runway will also feature commercial aviation's first-ever operated Gulfstream G700 from the airline's private jet charter division – Qatar Executive. The state-of-the-art aircraft is designed for ultra-long-haul flights, boasting an extremely spacious cabin and fuel-efficient design.

Qatar Airways will also showcase Qsuite Next Gen, the latest iteration of its award-winning patented Qsuite business class. Visitors are invited to step inside the reimagined Qsuite and explore its wide range of customisation options designed to deliver a personalised, premium travel experience.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“The Paris Air Show reflects the spirit of the aerospace community, and we atQatar Airways look forward to once again connecting with passengers, exhibitors and the aviation world at large.

Innovation and diversity remain at the heart of the Qatar Airways core values, which is why our line up at the Air Show's runway and L'Univers Qatar Airways Pavilion are set to feature aircraft and technology that replicate the industry-leading passenger experience we deliver on every Qatar Airways journey.”

Visitors can deepen their experience through a specially curated pavillion titled L'Univers Qatar Airways, by scanning codes at key touchpoints throughout the space to track their journey and unlock exclusive gifts. The pavillion not only reflects the award-winning products, but showcases the latest Economy Class amenity kits, celebrates the legacy of the UEFA Champions League and displays iconic moments of PSG victories. With many latest offerings yet to be unveiled, visitors can also sample Diptyque Business Class amenity kits and view the bespoke serving ware utilised onboard the premium dining experience.

Sama, the world's first AI powered cabin crew, returns with further enhancements including her launch on WhatsApp and her new ability to communicate in French.

Sama will connect with millions of French speaking passengers assisting them with flight bookings, destination recommendations, and responding to questions about the Qatar Airways passenger experience through intuitive, real-time conversation.

Now fluent in French, English and Arabic, Sama is getting ready to help assist customers in additional languages soon. Visitors are welcome to interact with her at L'Univers Qatar Airways Pavillion, as well as on WhatsApp.

The latest integration with the communication platform allows her to offer real-time, on-the-go support, and booking assistance in English, with Arabic and French to follow shortly after.

The introduction of French enhances Sama's appeal to key markets, while WhatsApp integration opens a vital communication and sales channel.

Visitors to the Paris Air Show can find the Qatar Airways L'Univers Pavillion located Infront of Gate 0 (adjacent to Hall 5).