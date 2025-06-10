Do You Have Gas Ducted Heating? Upgrade To An Energy-Efficient AC System With Climate Green
As energy costs rise and environmental concerns grow, Climate Green, a VEU Accredited Provider, is stepping up to help homeowners in Melbourne make the switch from outdated gas ducted heating to modern, energy-efficient air conditioning systems. With rebates of up to $7,000 available under the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) Program, now is the perfect time to upgrade-and Climate Green is here to make the process seamless.
“Gas ducted heating has been the go-to option for decades, but it's no longer the most efficient or cost-effective choice,” said Manish Pasham, spokesperson for Climate Green.“With the VEU rebates and our end-to-end service, upgrading to an energy-efficient air conditioning system is more accessible than ever. Our goal is to help every homeowner enjoy year-round comfort while reducing their energy bills and carbon footprint.”
Why Upgrade?
While gas ducted heating can be effective, it comes with notable downsides:
- Rising gas prices that make heating your home more expensive each year
- A dependence on fossil fuels, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions
- Limited functionality-providing heat only, without any cooling for the warmer months
An energy-efficient air conditioning system offers year-round comfort, heating in winter and cooling in summer-all from one system that is up to three times more energy-efficient than traditional gas heating.
Climate Green's Hassle-Free Solution
Climate Green simplifies the upgrade process for Melbourne homeowners:
- Multi Split Systems: Starting from just $1,899, including installation of 3 or 4 indoor units-ideal for zoned heating and cooling.
- Ducted Systems: From $5,999, including installation of 8 vents and 2 zones-perfect for whole-home comfort.
A Greener Future for Victorian Homes
“We believe that making the switch to energy-efficient solutions should be easy and affordable,” said Pasham.“Our team is dedicated to providing top-quality installations and guiding customers through the rebate process, ensuring they get the maximum savings while enjoying a more comfortable and sustainable home.”
About Climate Green
Climate Green is a Melbourne-based VEU Accredited Provider specializing in energy-efficient heating, cooling, and solar solutions. With a focus on customer satisfaction, expert installations, and hassle-free rebates, Climate Green is committed to helping Victorians transition to a greener, more comfortable future.
For more information or to book a free consultation, contact:
- 1300 001 690
- ...
-
