EBRD Launches Investeu Program In Bulgaria's Financial Sector

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Bulgaria took a giant leap toward a greener economy as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) formally launched its InvestEU program. The event, which drew together prominent figures from Bulgaria's financial sector, the EU, and senior business executives, served to showcase the country's increasing green momentum, Trend reports citing EBRD's latest reports.

Through its initial InvestEU guarantee agreements with Postbank (for 135 million euros) and ProCredit Bank Bulgaria (for 14 million euros), the EBRD is mobilizing new green finance of more than 300 million euros for Bulgarian businesses.

More local financial institutions are expected to join the program in the near future. Speaking at the launch event in Sofia, EBRD representatives highlighted the importance of strong partnerships with Bulgarian banks and businesses in delivering the full potential of this program.

The guarantees under the EBRD InvestEU Programme unlock funding for projects focused on energy efficiency improvements, renewable energy development, and clean transport solutions, helping businesses reduce costs, manage risks, and expand sustainably.

The new facility enables a wide range of borrowers-from private individuals and homeowners' associations to large corporate clients-to benefit from improved lending terms. Projects financed under the facilities have to meet strict technical standards and contribute to energy savings and CO2 emission reductions.

As well as risk-sharing tools, the EBRD InvestEU Programme provides hands-on support to partner banks and their clients. The Green Technology Selector is a digital tool that helps businesses and banks identify and finance pre-approved, energy-efficient technologies, simplifying the decision-making process.

InvestEU is a flagship initiative of the European Union aimed at supporting strategic investments in sustainable infrastructure, research, innovation and digitalization, small and medium-sized businesses, social investment, and skills. It provides a guarantee mechanism to unlock financing that might not otherwise be available, focusing on projects that promote long-term growth and resilience.

EBRD is one of the leading implementing partners of the InvestEU Programme and deploys portfolio risk-sharing instruments for financial intermediaries across the EU economies where it invests. By working with local financial institutions and market players, the EBRD ensures that InvestEU support is delivered efficiently and is aligned with local needs and opportunities.

The EBRD InvestEU Programme in Bulgaria marks a strong commitment to building a financial ecosystem where sustainability drives value, innovation, and long-term prosperity. The EBRD has been a long-standing partner of Bulgaria in supporting private sector development and sustainable growth. It launched dedicated green finance initiatives in Bulgaria more than 20 years ago. The Bank recently published its investment strategy for Bulgaria for the 2025-2030 period, and supporting the country's green transition remains a key priority for EBRD.

As a major institutional investor in Bulgaria, the EBRD has invested more than 4.7 billion euros in more than 300 projects in the country.