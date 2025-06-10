Can Israel Still Claim Self-Defense To Justify Its Gaza War?
That day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the country,“Israel is at war .” The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) immediately began a military campaign to secure the release of the hostages and defeat Hamas. Since that day, more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed , mostly women and children.
Israel has maintained its response is justified under international law, as every nation has“an inherent right to defend itself”, as Netanyahu stated in early 2024.
This is based on the right to self-defence in international law, which is outlined in Article 51 of the 1945 United Nations Charter as follows:
At the start of the war, many nations agreed Israel had a right to defend itself, but how it did so mattered. This would ensure its actions were consistent with international humanitarian law .
However, 20 months after the October 7 attacks, fundamental legal issues have arisen around whether this self-defense justification still holds. Can Israel exercise self-defense ad infinitum? Or is it now waging a war of aggression against Palestine?Self-defense in the law
Self-defense has a long history in international law.
The modern principles of self-defense were outlined in diplomatic exchanges over an 1837 incident involving an American ship, The Caroline , after it was destroyed by British forces in Canada. Both sides agreed that an exercise of self-defense would have required the British to demonstrate their conduct was not“unreasonable or excessive.”
The concept of self-defense was also extensively relied on by the Allies in the Second World War in response to German and Japanese aggression.
Self-defense was originally framed in the law as a right to respond to a state-based attack. However, this scope has broadened in recent decades to encompass attacks from non-state actors, such as al-Qaeda following the September 11, 2001, terror attacks .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Galaxy Ventures Backs RISE Chain, $8M Raised To Launch Fastest Zone For Real-Time Apps On Ethereum
CommentsNo comment