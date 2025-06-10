USGBC's LEED V5 Recognizes SAO®, Tersano's Innovative Technology

The U. S. Green Building Council recognizes Stabilized Aqueous Ozone (SAO®) as a green cleaning products option in LEED v5.

- Steve Ashkin, LEED Committee Member and CEO and President, the Ashkin GroupWINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognized Stabilized Aqueous Ozone (SAO) as a Green Cleaning Products option in LEED v5, highlighting SAO's positive impact on building occupant health, worker safety, and environmental sustainability.Developed by global aqueous ozone leader Tersano Inc. , SAO is a proven, powerful, safe, and sustainable alternative to traditional cleaning chemicals. As a Green Seal-certified industrial cleaner (GS-37) and specialty cleaner (GS-53), SAO replaces up to 90% of cleaning chemicals in the janitor's closet-multi-purpose, bathroom, kitchen, stainless steel, and glass cleaners, disinfectants, sanitizers, and deodorizers-supporting waste reductions and protecting workers, building occupants, and the environment from exposure to toxic chemicals."LEED Version 5 marks a major milestone for the U.S. Green Building Council," comments Steve Ashkin, LEED Committee Member and CEO and President of the Ashkin Group, "For the first time, LEED explicitly recognizes stabilized aqueous ozone-an innovative, environmentally preferable alternative to traditional cleaning chemicals-elevating the role of sustainable cleaning in green building performance."Considered one of the world's most influential green building rating systems, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) has long accepted the use of SAO; now, LEED v5's formal recognition reinforces the solution's validity. To date, SAO has supported hundreds of facilities in achieving LEED certification and has been widely adopted by organizations such as Stanford University, Hilton Group, Nestlé, HSBC, Google, and others.Backed by science and meeting the rigorous standards of CE, FDA, RoHS, NSF, TUV and more, SAO is changing long-held assumptions about effective cleaning. The inclusion in LEED v5 serves as further confirmation of SAO's performance, safety, and sustainability.Like the USGBC's acknowledgement, each milestone achievement propels Tersano further into accomplishing its mission: Changing The Way The World Cleans. To learn more about how Tersano can support your facility's LEED certification objectives and to start your path toward healthier, cleaner, more sustainable spaces, contact Tersano at ... or visit .

