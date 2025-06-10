Semarchy And Sun World Partner To Revolutionize Global Data Management

Sun World Logo

Semarchy chosen to unify global data and boost operational efficiency, fuelling Sun World's future growth.

- Deepak Rama, Sr. Director of Systems and Applications at Sun WorldPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Semarchy , a leader in master data management and data integration solutions, has partnered with Sun World International to enhance the global fruit breeding and licensing company's enterprise architecture and streamline its data management processes worldwide.Sun World chose Semarchy to address challenges posed by scattered and inconsistent data, which hindered effective tracking of key fruit variety attribute details and compliance with customer agreements. The partnership aims to support Sun World's growth strategy by consolidating and standardizing master data from various global locations.Deepak Rama, Sr. Director of Systems and Applications at Sun World, says: "Developing new platforms, cleaning, and enhancing our data, and building a robust data governance model to meet evolving business requirements are essential for Sun World's growth. Selecting technologies that facilitate adaptation in a complex and constantly changing world is crucial. Next, we aim to leverage the Semarchy Data Platform and expertise to seamlessly integrate our CRM, commercial, and product development identifiers, providing a comprehensive 360-degree view of our customers and products."Semarchy's solution will facilitate accurate reporting for yield, revenue forecasts, compliance, and variety and brand attributes. The initial focus on customer data will pave the way for broader integration, including other key domains such as product (varieties), location, and financial data.Ben Werth, CEO at Semarchy, comments: "The data transformation Sun World is piloting is a prime example of how unified, quality data can provide value across a global organization. We're proud to be a trusted partner in their journey, supporting their growth strategy with our innovative data management solutions."The partnership between Semarchy and Sun World is expected to yield several key benefits, including:- Establishment of a single source of truth for contacts, products, location, and financial data- Mitigation of compliance risk through improved data visibility and control- Cost reduction by simplifying data integration across different systems and platforms- Enhanced data quality, ensuring accuracy, consistency, and timeliness of critical business informationTo learn more about how Semarchy is supporting businesses like Sun World International, visit:-ENDS-About SemarchySemarchy is a recognized leader in providing master data management, intelligence and integration solutions with the Semarchy Data Platform. Semarchy helps global enterprises transform their most valuable asset - data - into usable insights for smarter decisions, faster growth, and tangible outcomes. With a unified data platform and proven customer results, we make trusting, moving, and using data simple.Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and New Delhi, India. For more information, visit .

