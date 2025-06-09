Rapper Snoop Dogg Wants To Open Burger Van At Celtic

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed he wants to show his love for Celtic by opening a burger van outside the home of the Scottish champions.

The American music icon has previously expressed interest in buying a stake in the Glasgow club after being inspired by the success of Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at English second-tier side Wrexham.

But the 53-year-old has now set his sights on a more modest connection with a team he has long admired.

Snoop Dogg, who has published a recipe book called From Crook to Cook, once described Celtic supporters as "special" and said he identified with the club's mascot Hoopy the Hound.

He told the Sunday Mail that Celtic fans would flock to the burger van and that it would become a foodie "Paradise", the nickname give to the club's Parkhead stadium.

"I would love to bring a pop-up burger van to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good," he said.

"It's got to be Celtic Park, man. The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation. The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple-cured bacon.

"The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself."

Snoop Dogg worked as a correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics last year, has launched two youth football leagues, and has been a vocal advocate for pay equality for female athletes.

He claimed he would not be taking his culinary ventures to Celtic's arch rivals Rangers.

"Am I going to bring my burgers to Rangers as well? Nah, I think we will give that a miss," he said.