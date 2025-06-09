EVA AIR AND THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS TEAMED UP TO CELEBRATE HELLO KITTY® DAY AT ORACLE PARK

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EVA Air President Clay Sun threw out the ceremonial first pitch and was joined on the field by two uniformed EVA Air flight attendants. EVA Air hosted a special giveaway during an inning break, where one lucky fan took home two Premium Economy flight tickets. The winner will have the chance to visit one destination from EVA Air's Asian routes, which include cities in Taiwan, and Southeast Asia like Bangkok, Bali, Manila, and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, and mainland China.

"As a global carrier, we see immense value in partnerships that go beyond the terminal," said EVA Air President Clay Sun. "Since 2023, our collaboration with the San Francisco Giants has allowed us to connect with fans in dynamic and high-impact ways. This special game is a great example of how we continue to show up, with a continued commitment to creating standout experiences both in the skies and on the ground."

"At the Giants, we are intentional about building partnerships that engage our fans and elevate the reach and relevance of both our team and our partner brands," said Steve Tseng, Senior Vice President, Partnerships at the San Francisco Giants. "Partnering with EVA Air and collaborating with Hello Kitty® allows us to reach our diverse fanbase in meaningful ways and continue to create unique experiences at Oracle Park."

The first 15,000 fans who entered Oracle Park on June 8 received a co-branded Hello Kitty® Giants jersey featuring the EVA Air logo. Hello Kitty® also made a special appearance, joining the San Francisco Giants' mascot Lou Seal on the field.

For more information and to learn more about EVA Air's services, visit EVA Air's website.

About EVA Air:

A Star Alliance member, EVA Air was founded in 1989 as Taiwan's first privately owned international airline. It is an affiliated company to global container-shipping leader Evergreen Line. It flies a fleet of more than 80 Boeing and Airbus aircraft to around 60 international destinations throughout Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America, with gateways in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, New York, Toronto and Vancouver. Travelers can learn more about EVA and schedule, book and buy tickets at .

About San Francisco Giants

One of the oldest teams in Major League Baseball, the 142-year old franchise moved to San Francisco from New York in 1958. After playing a total of 42 years in Seals Stadium and Candlestick Park, the team moved to the privately constructed, downtown ballpark on the corner of 3rd and King in 2000. The organization is widely recognized for its innovative business practices and baseball excellence having been named in the past decade the Sports Organization of the Year by Street & Smith's Sports Business Journal, Organization of the Year by Baseball America and ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Oracle Park is also the only ballpark in the country to have earned Silver, Gold and Platinum LEED certification for an existing building.

Since opening its gates, Oracle Park has become internationally-renowned as a premier venue in the world of both sports and entertainment. On the diamond, more than 75 million spectators have witnessed countless magical moments, including three World Series Championships (2010, 2012 & 2014), the raising of four National League Pennants and eight playoff appearances. The ballpark has also hosted some of music's biggest acts, including Lady Gaga, Beyoncé & Jay Z, Ed Sheeran, the Rolling Stones, the Eagles, Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, Green Day and Billy Joel.

SOURCE EVA Airways Corporation