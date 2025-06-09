Obesity Drugs Market 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Statistics, Revenue, Therapies, Prevalence And Companies By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Obesity Drugs Market"Obesity Companies such as Yuhan, Click Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, ProQR Therapeutics, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Empros Pharma, Boehringer Ingelhium, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Carmot Therapeutics, D&D Pharmatech, SCOHIA PHARMA, Nano Precision Medical, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's“ Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Obesity, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obesity market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Obesity market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Obesity market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Obesity treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Obesity market.

Request for a Free Sample Report @ Obesity Market Forecast

Some facts of the Obesity Market Report are:



In March 2025, Novo Nordisk launched NovoCare® Pharmacy, a direct-to-patient delivery service, to ensure access to Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection in all dose strengths (0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg). This service offers uninsured patients or those with commercial insurance lacking obesity medicine coverage the option to purchase Wegovy® at a reduced cost of $499 per month. This initiative expands Novo Nordisk's efforts to meet the needs of individuals living with obesity, following the FDA's confirmation that the shortage of the medication has been resolved and that all doses now meet or exceed U.S. demand.

In February 2025, Eli Lilly launched 7.5 mg and 10 mg Zepbound (tirzepatide) vials for $499 through the Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program, alongside price reductions for 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials. These are available exclusively via LillyDirect Self Pay Pharmacy Solutions, offering direct savings outside of insurance.

In February 2025, Amgen announced that the U.S. FDA has placed a hold on a study of the company's early-stage obesity candidate, AMG 513, marking another potential setback in its efforts to enter the growing weight loss drug market. Amgen has provided limited information about the drug, including its mechanism of action.

In January 2025, Novo Nordisk reported that a high dose of its obesity drug Wegovy led to greater weight loss than the approved regimen in a Phase III trial. However, the data also suggest that Eli Lilly's rival GLP-1 drug Zepbound may still have an advantage over Wegovy.

In January 2025, Verdiva Bio Limited launched as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for obesity and cardiometabolic disorders. The company is advancing next-generation oral and injectable treatments and raised $411M in an oversubscribed Series A round, co-led by Forbion and General Atlantic, with participation from RA Capital Management, OrbiMed, Logos Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures, and LYFE Capital.

In January 2025, Eli Lilly filed a motion to intervene as a defendant in a case between the Outsourcing Facilities Association and FarmaKeio Custom Compounding against the FDA. The court has ordered the Outsourcing Facilities Association to respond by January 15, with Eli Lilly's reply due by January 21.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the United States accounted for the highest number of total prevalent cases of Obesity among the 7MM in 2023.

DelveInsight's consultant estimates that adult patients constituted the maximum number of cases of obesity patients seeking help in 2023.

According to the findings, treatment rate for children was found to be less than that of adults across countries.

Among EU4 and the UK, the highest number of treated cases of obesity in adults was observed in the United Kingdom in 2023, which is followed by Germany.

The leading Obesity Companies such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelhium, D&D Pharmatech, ProQR Therapeutics, Nano Precision Medical, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics, Yuhan, Terns Pharmaceuticals, BioRestorative Therapies, SCOHIA PHARMA, Click Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Empros Pharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, and others

Promising Obesity Therapies such as IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), ZEPBOUND (tirzepatide), Semaglutide oral, Survodutide (BI 456906), DD03, AX-0601, NPM 139, BK-1701, CBW-520, YH34160, TERN-601, Thermostem, SCO-267, CT-181, HM15136, NNC0480-0389, EMP-16, CT-868, Semaglutide, and others.

On June 2023, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced the new phase 2 data from retatrutide, Lilly's investigational molecule being studied for the treatment of obesity. At 24 weeks, retatrutide (1 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg or 12 mg) met the primary endpoint for the efficacy estimand in participants living with obesity or overweight without diabetes, demonstrating a mean weight reduction up to 17.5% (41.2 lb. or 18.7 kg). In a secondary endpoint, retatrutide demonstrated a mean weight reduction up to 24.2% (57.8 lb. or 26.2 kg)ii at the end of the 48-week treatment duration.

On June 2023, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) updated that it is scrapping its once-a-day experimental obesity pill because of concerns about liver safety, but will continue developing its other obesity pill, the twice-daily treatment danuglipron, as it races to rival the success of other weight loss treatments. On May 2023, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) announced positive results from a phase IIIa study, OASIS 1, in the global OASIS program for a once-daily oral formulation of semaglutide in obesity.

Obesity Overview

Obesity is a chronic condition characterized by an excessive accumulation of body fat, leading to adverse health effects and increased risk of various diseases. It is typically defined by a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. Obesity results from complex interactions between genetic, environmental, socioeconomic, and behavioral factors. Sedentary lifestyles, high-calorie diets, and genetic predispositions contribute to its development. Obesity is associated with numerous health complications, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, certain cancers, and musculoskeletal disorders. Additionally, it can impair quality of life and increase mortality rates. Prevention and management strategies for obesity include dietary modifications, regular physical activity, behavioral therapy, medications, and in severe cases, bariatric surgery. Public health initiatives and policies aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and reducing obesity prevalence are essential to address this global epidemic and its associated health burdens.

Learn more about Obesity t reatment algorithms in different geographies, and patient journeys. Contact to receive a sample @

Obesity Market

The Obesity market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Obesity market trends by analyzing the impact of current Obesity therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Obesity market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Obesity market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Obesity market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Obesity Epidemiology

The Obesity epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Obesity patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Obesity market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Explore more about Obesity Epidemiology @ Obesity Market Dynamics

Obesity Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Obesity drugs recently launched in the Obesity market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Obesity market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Obesity Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Obesity market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Obesity Pipeline Development Activities

The Obesity report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Obesity key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Request for a sample report to understand more about the Obesity pipeline development activities @ Obesity Medication and Approved drugs

Obesity Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Obesity Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Obesity treatment markets in the upcoming years are Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma and others.

Learn more about the emerging Obesity therapies & key companies @ Obesity Clinical Trials and Advancements

Obesity Report Key Insights

1. Obesity Patient Population

2. Obesity Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Obesity Market

4. Obesity Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Obesity Market Opportunities

6. Obesity Therapeutic Approaches

7. Obesity Pipeline Analysis

8. Obesity Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Obesity Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Obesity Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Obesity Market Overview at a Glance

5. Obesity Disease Background and Overview

6. Obesity Patient Journey

7. Obesity Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Obesity Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Obesity Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Obesity Treatment

11. Obesity Marketed Products

12. Obesity Emerging Therapies

13. Obesity Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Obesity Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Obesity Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Obesity Market

18. Obesity Market Drivers

19. Obesity Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.