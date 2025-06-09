Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Artillery Shells Kupiansk District, One Person Wounded


2025-06-09 07:06:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported this on Telegram .

“According to the investigation, on June 9, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces carried out an artillery strike on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Private homes were burned, but there were no casualties,” the report said.

In addition, at around 2:35 p.m. today, the Russian army struck Kupiansk, injuring a 72-year-old man. Houses in the town were damaged.

Read also: Ukrainian border guards use bomber drones to destroy Russian equipment in Kharkiv region

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injure as a result of Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region in the second half of Sunday, June 8.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

