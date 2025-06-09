Russian Artillery Shells Kupiansk District, One Person Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported this on Telegram .

“According to the investigation, on June 9, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Russian armed forces carried out an artillery strike on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Private homes were burned, but there were no casualties,” the report said.

In addition, at around 2:35 p.m. today, the Russian army struck Kupiansk, injuring a 72-year-old man. Houses in the town were damaged.

Ukrainian border guards use bomber drones to destroy Russian equipment inregion

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, three people were injure as a result of Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region in the second half of Sunday, June 8.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office