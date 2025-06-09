UAE Accelerates Digital Transformation With 344% Growth In Genai Enrollments And Leading AI Maturity Ranking: Coursera

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 87% of UAE employers prioritize AI, big data, and tech literacy; Professional Certificate enrollments grow 41%

Dubai, UAE –June 2025: Coursera, a leading online learning platform, has announced a remarkable 344% year-over-year increase in Generative AI (GenAI) enrollments in the UAE, significantly outpacing the MENA regional average of 128% and the global average of 195%, according to the platform's annual Global Skills Report.

Now in its seventh year, the report also reveals that 87% of UAE employers prioritize technology literacy, AI, and big data, signaling a robust rise in demand for future-ready talent equipped with emerging tech capabilities.

The Global Skills Report 2025 further confirms the UAE's strong progress in building a digitally skilled workforce. The country continues to lead the region in digital upskilling, with 13% of its labor force actively learning on Coursera. Professional Certificate enrollments also rose by 41%, including a 14% increase in cybersecurity, reflecting growing demand for job-relevant credentials.

Drawing on data from Coursera's global community of over 170 million learners, the report identifies where skill proficiencies are rising, where gaps remain, and what drives learner behavior across more than 100 countries. The UAE's strong performance and sharp rise in GenAI enrollments highlights its strategic push toward building a knowledge-based economy powered by skilled Emirati talent, aligned with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

New to this year's report is the AI Maturity Index, which assesses countries' readiness for AI by combining Coursera learner data with external metrics from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The UAE ranks first in the Arab world and 32nd globally out of 109 countries, showcasing a solid foundation in AI innovation, research, and the real-world application of AI skills.

The UAE's strong AI Maturity ranking and accelerated GenAI adoption across sectors underscore its ambition to become a global AI hub. Initiatives such as the planned 5GW AI Campus and the integration of AI as a mandatory subject in public schools support this ambition and align with the UAE National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, which aims to position the country as a global AI leader by 2031. These efforts are central to the UAE's broader goal of increasing the digital economy's contribution to over 20% of non-oil GDP by 2031, a target that reflects the country's long-term vision for digital and economic leadership.

Kais Zribi, Coursera's General Manager for the Middle East and Africa, said:“The UAE is rapidly scaling AI learning and infrastructure to drive workforce transformation and regional innovation. Its strong performance on Coursera's AI Maturity Index, combined with high rankings in overall skills proficiency, demonstrates the country's growing ability to close skill gaps, nurture future talent, and lead in AI readiness. As digital transformation reshapes industries, the UAE is setting a powerful example of how nations can leverage education to build a competitive, inclusive digital economy that prepares its workforce for the future.”

The UAE ranks 38th globally in overall skills proficiency across business, technology, and data science, placing first in the Arab world. The country scores especially high in business skills (85%), with strong proficiency in technology (52%) and data science (59%). Among the 10.8 million Coursera learners in MENA, 1.3 million are based in the UAE, with a median age of 36. Notably, learners in the UAE are increasingly embracing mobile learning, with 41% accessing content via mobile devices.

While these indicators show meaningful progress, challenges remain. 72% of UAE employers continue to cite skills gaps as a major barrier, above the global average. Closing these gaps will require increasing women's participation in emerging technology fields, which is essential not only for achieving gender equity but also for driving long-term economic transformation. Currently, women make up 32% of Coursera learners in the UAE, with 24% enrolled in STEM courses and 21% in GenAI, highlighting untapped potential to advance gender equity in the tech sector.

About Coursera:

Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 175 million registered learners as of March 31, 2025. Coursera partners with over 350 leading universities and industry leaders to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera's platform innovations enable instructors to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning experiences to their learners. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp.