Power Solutions International Set To Join Russell 3000®, Russell 2000®, And Russell Microcap® Indexes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WOOD DALE, Ill., June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (the“Company” or“PSI”) (Nasdaq: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emission-certified engines and power systems, announced today that it has been tentatively named to the Russell 3000, Russell 2000and Russell Microcapindexes, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 6. Final inclusion is expected to take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025. In addition to the Russell 3000, Russell 2000and Russell Microcapindexes, the company was added to the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Small Cap Index after the market opened on May 30.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

The MSCI USA Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the US equity market. With 1,695 constituents, the index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in the US.

“We are honored to be considered for the Russell 3000®, Russell 2000®, Russell Microcap® indexes and the MSCI US Small Cap Index. These preliminary inclusions reflect the continued progress we're making in strengthening our business and delivering value to our customers and shareholders,” said Dino Xykis, Chief Executive Officer of Power Solutions International.“This milestone highlights PSI's growing presence in the power systems, data center products, and industrial engine markets, and we believe it will enhance our visibility with a broader base of institutional and retail investors as we continue executing on our strategic initiatives.”

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, comments:

“The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic US economy, and it's crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell US Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from 2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the“Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

For more information about MSCI, visit msci.com.

A bout Power Solutions International:

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the power systems, industrial and transportation end markets. The Company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capabilities allow PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, and microgrid solutions, as well as products and packages supporting the rapidly growing data center markets. PSI's industrial end market provides engine and battery powertrain solutions to serve applications such as forklifts, agricultural and turf, arbor care, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment. PSI's transportation end market provides engine powertrain solutions to specialized applications such as terminal tractors, port equipment, military vehicles, and other non-road vocational vehicles. For more information on PSI, visit .

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

About MSCI

Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. Through research-driven data, advanced analytics, and a comprehensive suite of indexes, MSCI helps investors better understand risk and return, identify opportunities, and make more informed decisions.

MSCI's solutions are designed to support asset managers, asset owners, private markets participants, hedge funds, wealth managers, banks, insurers, and corporations across the financial ecosystem. Its innovative offerings help set industry standards and foster transparency as well as efficiency in global markets.

For more information, visit MSCI USA Small Cap Index .





Contact:

Kenneth Li – Chief Financial Officer

Power Solutions International

630-350-9400

...