Amarnath Yatra's Success Will Send Message That There Is Peace In Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

2025-06-09 03:11:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said a successful Amarnath Yatra will help send a message to the rest of the country that there is peace in Kashmir.

The annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3.

“It is a good thing that Amarnath pilgrims will come. The maximum number should come so that a message goes out that there is peace here (in Kashmir),” Abdullah told reporters at Baba Nagri in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the damage that Kashmir suffered in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack can be mitigated by a peaceful Amarnath Yatra.

Abdullah, who was at Baba Nagri to attend the annual urs, said he prayed for peace on the country.

“I prayed for peace in the country, a better future for our youth and an end to the atmosphere of hatred that we are going through,” he added. (PTI)

