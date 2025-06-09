Pakistan Posts Current Account Surplus Of 1.9 Bln USD In July-April Period
Islamabad: Pakistan recorded a current account surplus of 1.9 billion U.S. dollars during July to April of the fiscal year 2024-25, reversing a deficit of 1.3 billion US dollars in the same period last year, the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 showed on Monday.
The improvement was attributed to robust inflows of workers' remittances, which reached a record 31.2 billion dollars during the ten-month period, representing a 31 percent year-on-year increase. A monthly high of 4.1 billion dollars was recorded in March 2025.
The country's foreign exchange reserves rose to 16.6 billion dollars as of May 30, including 11.5 billion dollars held by the State Bank of Pakistan, the survey said.
Export earnings stood at 26.9 billion dollars, growing by 7 percent year-on-year, while imports rose by 11.8 percent to 48.3 billion dollars, resulting in a trade deficit of 21.3 billion dollars.
The Information Technology sector contributed significantly to external receipts, with export earnings of 3.1 billion dollars during the period, including 400 million dollars generated by freelancers.
The rupee remained stable at 278.72 against the U.S. dollar, supported by improved external sector indicators.
