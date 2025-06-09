Anti-Dumping Duties Imposed On Chemical Imports From China, Japan, EU, And Switzerland

MENAFN - KNN India)India has imposed anti-dumping duties on insoluble sulphur imports from China and Japan, alongside similar measures on vitamin-A palmitate imports from China, the European Union, and Switzerland.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs announced these duties in two separate notifications issued Friday, with both measures taking immediate effect and remaining in place for five years.

The action follows recommendations from the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair import pricing practices.

An investigation conducted in March revealed these substances were being sold to India at artificially reduced prices, constituting dumping practices that negatively impacted local producers.

The imposed duties range from USD 0.87 to USD 20.87 per kilogram for vitamin A palmitate and between USD 259 and USD 358 per metric tonne for insoluble sulphur.

Insoluble sulphur serves as a crucial component for tyre manufacturers in enhancing rubber vulcanisation processes, while vitamin-A palmitate is utilised in enriched food products and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Anti-dumping duties function as protective taxes on imported goods sold below their normal market value, designed to shield domestic manufacturers from unfair competition.

These measures specifically target foreign producers who attempt to gain market advantages by selling products at artificially reduced prices in overseas markets.

The decision occurs amid a broader global trend of economies implementing protective trade measures.

The United States has intensified trade enforcement actions under President Donald Trump's administration, prompting warnings from international organisations including the International Monetary Fund about potential economic consequences of escalating tariff policies.

Economic analysts generally view the Indian economy as relatively insulated from US trade disruptions.

With expectations of an India-US trade agreement being finalised in the coming months, any potential impact from higher tariffs is anticipated to be temporary in nature.

