Hard Rock Cafe Unveils Limited-Edition Merchandise With Global Brand Ambassador Lionel Messi Ahead Of International Soccer Tournament

"It's always exciting to begin a major global tournament and this special new collection with Hard Rock gives fans even more to cheer about," said Lionel Messi. "Hard Rock creates the perfect atmosphere to enjoy great food and connect with fellow fans over a shared love of football, no matter where you are in the world."

Lionel Messi announced the collection via an Instagram post today, where he donned one of the custom tees now available for purchase.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Lionel Messi through our 'WE PLAY TOGETHER' campaign to celebrate the beautiful game and a special tournament," said Eric Martino, President of Hard Rock Cafe & Retail. "This initiative invites soccer fans to celebrate the tournament in true Hard Rock style-with exceptional dining experiences, iconic merchandise, unforgettable entertainment and the vibrant energy that only our Cafes can deliver."

Hard Rock guests will have different opportunities to showcase their love for Messi and soccer throughout the tournament through:

Limited-Edition Rock Shop® Messi Merchandise:

Rock Shops ® will offer limited-edition themed Messi and soccer merchandise at participating locations and online at href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc including:



Custom Messi Tee Shirts: Available in pink and white with Messi's name and jersey number on the back Soccer-Themed Pilsner Glass: Specially designed soccer-themed glassware to sip out of while enjoying the game

Bundle Deals:

Participating Hard Rock Cafes will offer exclusive bundle deals combining themed Messi menu and retail items. Offers include:



Pick two items–10% off



Messi Chicken Sandwich + Pilsner Glass

Messi Chicken Sandwich + Messi Tee Shirt

Pick three items–20% off Messi Chicken Sandwich + Pilsner Glass + Messi Tee Shirt

Local Events and Activations:

Select tournament matches will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Hard Rock Cafes in key tournament cities Miami, Orlando, Nashville and beyond will serve as fan destinations, offering:



Local viewing parties, bringing fans together to watch each match

Contests and giveaways for fans, with prizes such as free meals or jerseys Match day specials, including happy hour deals

Hard Rock Cafe Messi Menu Staples:

The following items are currently available globally on Hard Rock Cafe menus:



Messi Chicken Sandwich: Crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and herbed aioli, paired with fresh tomatoes and arugula and served on a toasted artisan bun. This handheld perfection is inspired by Messi's love for Milanese, an Argentinian staple. Captain Messi Kids Menu: Kid-friendly options including Messi's X Burger and Messi's Golden Chicken Sandwich along with a complimentary toy.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The UnityTM by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

SOURCE Hard Rock International