Migsun Unveils 'Alpha Central' In Greater Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi/Greater Noida, June 9, 2025: In a strategic push to scale its commercial real estate portfolio, Migsun Group, one of North India's most trusted real estate developers, has announced the launch of Migsun Alpha Central-a contemporary commercial hub in Alpha 2, Greater Noida. Strengthening its go-to-market strategy, the group has appointed MORES as its Strategic Sales & Marketing Partner for the project.
With a strong track record in the Noida–Greater Noida region, MORES will take charge of exclusive promotions for the lower ground retail zone and select commercial blocks, backed by a tech-driven, 360-degree marketing engine and a dedicated team of over 100 professionals focused on real-time buyer engagement.
Spread across 11,288 sq. mtr, Alpha Central offers a thoughtfully curated mix of retail spaces, food courts, and business suites. Retail units span the lower ground to the 4th floor, while business suites are housed in Tower A (5th–27th floors) and Tower B (5th–23rd floors)-providing a wide range of options for both investors and end-users.
Strategically located at a high-footfall junction in Greater Noida, the project offers affordable investment entry points starting at ₹25 lakhs, targeting smart investors, SME owners, retail brands, and young entrepreneurs seeking long-term commercial value in a rapidly growing micro-market.
Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, said: "With Alpha Central, our focus is to unlock high-quality, affordable commercial real estate in one of NCR's most promising growth corridors. Greater Noida continues to attract investor interest due to its infrastructure expansion and rising demand for organized commercial space. Our partnership with MORES will help us connect with high-intent buyers and elevate the project's market positioning."
Mohit Mittal, CEO of MORES, added: "We are proud to collaborate with Migsun on this marquee development. With over a million square feet sold in the Noida–Greater Noida belt, we understand the priorities of the new-age commercial buyer-credibility, ROI, and clarity. Migsun's 30-year legacy of trust and timely delivery makes this an ideal partnership. We're confident Alpha Central will redefine benchmarks for mid-size commercial investments in NCR."
