Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Sales And Trading With Strategic Hires Erik Killough And Ryan Loader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its Equity Sales and Trading division with the addition of two seasoned professionals, Erik Killough and Ryan Loader. This strategic growth also includes a broadening of institutional services through the firm's Connecticut and Boston branch offices.

Erik Killough brings 28 years of experience in equity trading, including 23 years specializing in Asia-Pacific markets during live trading hours. His knowledge of international market dynamics brings enhanced execution capabilities to clients with global investment strategies. Prior to joining Maxim, Mr. Killough served as Vice President at Guzman & Company. His extensive career also includes senior positions at GMO, The Boston Company, and Standish, Ayer & Wood.

Ryan Loader brings 25 years of sales and trading experience, featuring a strong background in industrial sector equities and a robust track record of servicing institutional investors across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to developing his hedge fund relationships within the U.S., Ryan will expand the firm's reach north of the border, bringing Maxim's full suite of broker-dealer services to Canadian institutions and corporate clients. Prior to joining Maxim, Mr. Loader served as Director of Global Equity Sales & Trading at Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erik and Ryan to our team as Maxim's equity trading platform continues to expand,” said Michael A. Cerussi, Head of Institutional Sales and Trading at Maxim Group.“Erik brings a wealth of experience in global markets, while Ryan offers extensive cross-border institutional reach. Together they enhance our pool of talent and will open new avenues to business opportunities, bolstering Maxim's offerings for current and future clients across diverse regions and markets.”

