MAP Medical Helps Non-Profit Dental System Find Saline Supply Solution

CHICAGO, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAP Medical supplies a non-profit dental clinic in Virginia with critical materials to support its community work. The clinic provides vital dental care access to underserved communities throughout Northern Virginia.

The aim of this non-profit dental organization is to contribute a critically needed service to the community while preserving the dignity of the underserved via a unique partnership between dental professionals, local governments and social service agencies.

The clinic's goal is to determine the current state of oral health of each individual referred, develop a detailed treatment plan, and restore every individual to an infection free and functional state of oral health. Additionally, each dental professional strives to educate referred individuals on the importance of maintaining good oral health and proper home dental care techniques.

MAP Medical Helps To Solve Supply Chain Issue

The clinic required irrigation saline for upcoming dental surgeries. Unfortunately, it couldn't find the saline available from any other suppliers with immediate availability, but happily, they were able to find the product they needed with MAP Medical.

MAP Medical was able to provide a smooth order and delivery process, getting the solution to the clinic in time for patient treatments. MAP Medical offers the same level of service to all clients, helping them to find the medical products they need, with excellent customer service and personalized support on urgent orders.

MAP Medical's Managing Partner Kelton Bradley Lewis spoke of his satisfaction in finding a solution for a non-profit helping the community:

"We support healthcare professionals with the products they need to care for patients. Helping a community-minded organization find essential products to selflessly serve the local community is satisfying for all of the team at MAP Medical. We used our ability to source hard to find medical items and our logistical know-how, to quickly deliver this important product to the dental organization."

About MAP Medical

MAP Medical helps procurement teams find the supplies they need even when other distributors don't have access to stock or can't source hard to find items. With a product catalog featuring over 500,000 products from 3,000 manufacturers, MAP Medical supplies acute care facilities, long term care, and research & education labs with high quality products to match their exact requirements and budgets with ease. Fast dispatch and delivery times, along with excellent customer service ensures the medical supply chain runs smoothly without interruption.

MAP Medical is more than just a supplier; the company acts as a strategic partner to enable every client to make tangible improvements in cost and time efficiencies.

MAP Medical is open for new business and actively partnering with healthcare providers, education and research facilities, and distributors.

For more information, visit mymapmedical or contact Kelton Bradley Lewis at [email protected] or 312-633-4999.

Media Contact:

Kelton B. Lewis

Managing Partner

MAP Medical

312-633-4999 x 151

[email protected]

SOURCE MAP Medical

